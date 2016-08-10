Netanyhu explains Amona compensation to Kerry

In a phone call to US Secretary of State John Kerry, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about regional matters as well as Amona and Shvut Rachel.

Shvut Rachel is a town in Samaria just 30 minutes north of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu explained to Kerry that the building in Shvut Rachel is meant to provide an alternative for the residents of Amona, if no other solution is found.

Arutz Sheva has discovered PM Netanyahu has held at least seven meetings with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and others, in attempts to find a legally sound solution for Amona's residents and to prevent similar issues in the future.

Channel 2 sources have reported that as a result of these talks, Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett has made an old-new request to legalize an additional 2,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Bennett is planning to turn this request into a formal political demand in the coming weeks, creating a headache for PM Netanyahu, the source said.