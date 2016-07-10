How to make sure your retirement goals are feasible

What do you want to do when you retire?

Kiplinger's columnist Jane Bennett Clark explains why your retirement plan should include doing a test retirement to see whether your retirement goals are feasible.

Make sure to include practical issues, such as where you will live, what you will do, and what your sources of income will be, in planning for retirement.

Should you invest in the stock market when you retire? Doug Goldstein CFP explains the nature of investing in the stock market and why trying to double your money at a casino is riskier than investing in stocks. Also, don't forget to sign up for Doug's upcoming webinar on the effect of the U.S. elections on retirement planning.





