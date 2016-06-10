Anti-Semitic post leads to suspension of Canadian professor

Tenured professor who claimed Jews responsible for 9/11 attacks and denied Holocaust suspended from position at Canadian university.

JTA - A Canadian university has suspended a professor for promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and denying the Holocaust.

The University of Lethbridge in Alberta announced late Wednesday that Anthony Hall has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation into possible violations of Canada’s Human Rights Act. The statement said Hall “has been removed from contact with students.”

Hall, a tenured professor of liberal education and globalization studies, has taught for 26 years and has a long history of promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

B’nai Brith Canada last month called on the university to fire him “for using his academic credentials to deny the Holocaust and promote 9/11 conspiracy theories.”

Following a complaint from B’nai Brith, local police declined to lay hate crimes charges against Hall for an anti-Semitic post on his Facebook page. Police said a third party had posted the material.

Hours after the university’s decision to suspend him, Hall posted a video to YouTube in which he lashed out at B’nai Brith, saying the group “has essentially taken control of my university’s administration.”

Hall co-hosts a YouTube show called “False Flag Weekly News,” which promotes theories that Jews and Zionists have been behind a series of “false flag” terror events, beginning with the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He has also appeared on a YouTube video that supports “open debate” on the Holocaust.

In August, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the Calgary Jewish Federation asked the university to remove him from the classroom.