Rabbanut to allow women to use mikvahs without attendant

According to the Israel Cheif Rabbinate, a woman must have attendant with her before entering the ritual bath, but, in contradiction to that the announcement states that, “the privacy of the woman must be respected and the kashrut of the ritual is upon the woman performing the ritual.”

In the announcement it is stated that “in order to protect the modesty of the individual, the woman is allowed to enter the ritual bath according to the following rules: dipping while wearing a closed gown, dipping while accompanied by a friend and not a bathhouse attendant, asking the attendant to be present once the woman has entered the bath.”

The announcement stated that if a woman asks to enter the bath without a friend or attendant present, she should be allowed to do so, but must be informed that she is responsible for the sanctity of her own ritual immersion.

The updated regulations are to be posted on every ritual bath and will be overseen by the Rabbinate.

The announcement also emphasizes that the bathhouse attendant is forbidden from asking the individual about her marital status and she should not be prevented from entering the bath.

Rabbi Shaul Praver, director of the Itim organization, stated that “we support the decision made by the Rabbanut and the Ministry of Religious Services," and explained that this decision will make ritual bathhouses more accessible to women who don’t feel entirely comfortable but want to fulfill the ritual immersion.

“This decision is symbolic as it came during the 10 days of atonement which are days for contemplation and repentance and this will change the bathhouse ritual for so many women. This success proves that religious services can truly be amended and adapted to fit the needs of the public while continuing to preserve Jewish law and we will continue to go in this direction,“ Praver added.