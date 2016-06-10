Baby girl named for terror victim Naama Henkin

חדשותמוספיםפנאיטלוויזיהרדיובשבעפורומיםילדודסישיבה

שכניהם של בני הזוג הנקין הי"ד החליטו לקרוא לבתם על שמם של בני הזוג שנרצחו. עזרא הרשברג: "אכלנו יחד את סעודת החג האחרונה".

בני טוקר , ד' בתשרי תשע"ז 06/10/16 10:09

Ezra and Esther Hershberg, residents of the Benjamin community of Neria, became the parents of a sixth girl this week and named her Naama in memory of their murdered neighbor Naama Henkin.

Hershberg told Arutz Sheva that their neighborhood was new and empty when they arrived and they struck up a close relationship with the Henkins. Some two days before the terror attack, in which both Eitam and Naama Henkin were murdered at close range near the Elon Moreh community, the couples ate together at the Hershberg's sukkah.

Hershberg said that since the attack he and his wife had thought of ways to perpetuate the couple. "To me it was pretty clear since the attack that my next daughter would be named in memory of Naama. We added the name Batya in honor of our grandmothers but it was clear that her first name would be Naama.

"We admired them so much. I was born in America and when I first met Eitam I asked him if he was a descendant of the great Rabbi Henkin from America. It turned out that he was his great-grandson. He was a precocious Talmid Chacham (Torah scholar) beyond his years. In that last meal together he asked to curtail the meal as he had to prepare a lesson he would be giving that day. He was always being asked to give Torah lessons, we miss him so much."