Interior Ministry expels terrorist widow from Israel

The Interior Ministry has revoked the citizenship of the widow of a terrorist who performed a terrorist attack in Netanya three months ago, since his family knew of his intention to attack.

The woman was expelled to the Palestinian Authority.

In the June attack the terrorist attacked passersby in central Netanya, wounding one moderately and another lightly before he was shot and killed.

The terrorist's widow who lived in the Netanya area had received the status of a permanent resident during her first marriage. She later got divorced and married the terrorist a short time before he performed the Netanya attack.