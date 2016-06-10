London man found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse

Man who threatened to “kill all the Jews” at Stamford Hill found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse.

A racist man who threatened to “kill all the Jews” at a London Jewish neighborhood has been found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse, The London Evening Standard reported on Wednesday.

The man, 36-year-old Stuart Birnie, approached a Jewish man in the street in Stamford Hill and begun hurling vile anti-Semitic comments at him, such as “f*** all the Jewish people” and “I’m going to kill all the Jews”.

The Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim were alerted to the incident and followed Birnie to Dunsmore Road, where he was arrested by police. The incident took place on December 17 last year, according to The Evening Standard.

A Shomrim spokesman said, “The victim in this case was minding his own business when he faced vile anti-Semitic abuse.

“Shomrim supported the victim throughout the lengthy justice procedure, and welcome the guilty verdict. This was disgraceful abuse which should not be tolerated,” he added.

Birnie, from Hackney, was found guilty of racially and religiously aggravated intentional harassment at Wood Green Crown Court on September 29. He will be sentenced on October 28 at the same court.

The incident is certainly not isolated, as there has been a 61 percent increase in anti-Semitic crime in Britain in the last year, according to recently released statistics.

The numbers are a continuation of a surge in hate crimes in Britain and specifically in London, where there have been dozens of anti-Semitic attacks in recent years.

Last October, a series of anti-Semitic incidents occurred in one day in Stamford Hill.

In June, police said they would step up their presence in the neighborhood, after swastika posters were placed in a playground there four days in a row.