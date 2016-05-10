Kaine misrepresents Eizenkot

Clinton’s nominee for Vice President claimed in Tuesday's vice presidential debate that Gadi Eizenkot, the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said that the the Iranian nuclear deal prevented Iran from obtaining nuclear arms.

Kaine was apparently referring to remarks Eizenkot made in January when he said,“Since the end of 2005, Israel's central threat was Iran," he stated. "The deal is a significant change in the vector Iran is going toward."

Eizenkot said the IDF was forming new assessments as a result of the deal, noting that in his estimation, "in the next five years, Iran will work to maintain the nuclear agreement, but in 15 years it will continue its vision to achieve a nuclear weapon."

The IDF Chief argued that Iran's efforts to achieve nuclear weapons stemmed from its ambitions to become an even greater regional power.