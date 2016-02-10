'We thought we'd never see anti-Semitism again'

British Prime Minister Theresa May released a special holiday message on Sunday, hours before the beginning of the Jewish New Year – Rosh Hashanah.

The video message, directed both towards the UK Jewish community and Jews worldwide, praised Jewish contributions to Britain, and renewed the British government’s pledge to protect the community from the rising specter of anti-Semitism.

"We remember the tremendous contribution made by Britain's Jewish community to this country. From those who have served in the armed forces, to those leading in fields such as business, science, and the arts. You have given so much over the years, while at the same time, maintaining a sense of identity, religion, and culture."

Prime Minister May added that despite the belief by Britons that widespread anti-Semitism would never flourish again, it was indeed on the rise, pledging to stamp out “shameful hatred”.

"I want to ensure that Britain is a place where all our communities can flourish, and that means stamping out sickening and shameful hatred, including anti-Semitism, the likes of which I never thought we would see again. I am clear that such hatred has absolutely no place in our society.