ISIS cell in Jerusalem?

Six Jerusalem Arabs arrested for allegedly working to establish ISIS foothold in Israel.

Six Jerusalem Arabs have been indicted for allegedly working to establish a cell of the ISIS terror organization inside Israel.

The six were charged in a Jerusalem court of security offenses, assisting an enemy in war-time, and association with a terror group.

The suspects are residents of the Shuafat and Anata neighborhoods.

According to the indictment, from 2015 until August 2016, the suspects made efforts to enlist in ISIS and establish an ISIS cell inside Israel. Among other activities, the six organized study sessions to spread the terror group’s radical ideology.

The indictment also revealed that some of the suspects attempted to travel to Syria to join the jihadist organization’s fight against the Assad regime.

The suspects also reportedly planned terror attacks against Jews in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.