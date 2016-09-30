Stabbing attack near Jerusalem

24-year-old suffers moderate-to-serious injuries in a terrorist stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint.

A 24-year-old man suffered moderate-to-serious injuries on Friday evening in a terrorist stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem.

Police said the terrorist arrived at the checkpoint on foot. He was then shot and neutralized by Border Police officers who were at the scene. The terrorist’s condition is unknown.

An IDF medical team and Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victim and evacuated him to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Friday evening’s attack came hours after an armed terrorist tried to stab a brigade commander near Negohot.

Soldiers who were at the scene managed to stop him in time.

