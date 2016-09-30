The influx of Muslims to Europe, the violence in the Middle East, the disturbances in American cities and the upcoming termination of the Obama presidency, all add up to a historically critical era.
A unique historical period of danger for Israel
Jay Shapiro thinks that the confluence of a number of factors has made this period of history unusually dangerous and challenging.
Jay Shapiro, 30/09/16 13:13
Barack Obama
