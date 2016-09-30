

All Souls Must Unite in the Observance of the Ribono Shel Olam The Non-Jews would have to partner their souls with the Jews in order to be included in the Sinai experience.

Torah "And not with you alone am I making this covenant and this oath-curse. But with whoever is here with us standing today in the presence of Hashem, our G-d and with those who are not here with us today," (29:13-14) The Posukim pose a number of difficulties.



Rashi immediately tries to answer them right off by saying, "Even the generations destined for the future". However, the Posukim remain enigmatic. They require further explanation. The Ramban elaborating on Rashi says that Moshe felt compelled to mention both an imprecation as well as an oath unlike the first covenant sealed at Sinai because Moshe feared that some might be seduced to follow the Abominations of Egypt as they did with the Golden Calf.



This would certainly apply to future generations as well. My Beloved Ancestor Rav Yitzchok Isaac Chover T'ZL (1789 Grodno-1853 Suwalk) explains the Posukim above. There were 600,000 "root" souls at Sinai corresponding to the letters of the Torah. Each soul represented another aspect of the Torah. The Jewish People could not survive without Torah. Hence, there is a one to one correspondence of souls to the Torah. Rashi and the Ramban say that future souls derive from these "root" souls. Hence all Jews were at Sinai. All Jews received a Spiritual Infusion at Sinai. The Posuk says "those who are not here with us today".



If you were not there then, your "root" soul was. Rav Yitzchok Isaac Chover, T'ZL goes on further to say that ultimately the souls of the Gentiles will be connected to the souls of the Jews so that all will have been at Sinai and all will believe in the same G-d and His Torah. According to Rav Yitzchok Isaac Chover, T'ZL this is the meaning of the Posuk, "And not with you alone am I making this covenant and this oath-curse (imprecation)". Rav Yitzchok Isaac Chover goes further than Rashi and the Ramban and says it refers to not only the Jewish People but all Peoples. Sinai was a World Event. It was meant to be a new beginning for the whole world.



The Non-Jews would have to partner their souls with the Jews in order to be included in the Sinai experience. This could only happen when the Gentiles recognize the Ribono Shel Olam and accept His Torah. Converts to Judaism acquire the Sinai experience in precisely this way. If it had not been for Amalek the Geulah would have come sooner for the World. Amalek wrecked it for everybody. They put a chill into the Sinai experience. They not only hurt the Jewish People they hurt all Peoples. It was only by upholding the Torah that the Jewish People survive and endure all of the onslaughts. Every Jew has a Chalek of G-d. We are all the embodiment of G-d.



At Sinai our Spiritual DNA was changed forever. This DNA remains intact today whether one recognizes it or not. Finally what is the meaning of "Hayom", "that Hashem your G-d seals with you today" According to the Zohar this relates to Rosh Hashanah. In his last chapter, Isaiah 66:18 helps clarify the above. "For I know their works and their thoughts. It shall be that I will gather all nations and tongues: and they shall come and see my Glory."



"Then they shall bring all your brethren from an offering to Hashem out of all nations, on horses and chariots and in litters, on mules, and on camels, to my Holy Mountain Yerushalayim," says Hashem".(66:20) All the souls of the world will unite in the observance of the true G-d. This is a major theme of Rosh HaShana Prayers. ""And so too., O Hashem, our G-d instill Your awe upon all Your works, and Your Dread upon all that You have created. Let all works revere You and all your creatures prostrate themselves before You.



Let them all become a single society, to do Your will wholeheartedly." May this Rosh HaShana bring about that "Great Society". May All recognize G-d Almighty and unite with the Jewish People who stood at Mount Sinai in order to instill Torah into the world. Shana Tova U'Metukah to All. In memory to my Beloved Mother Malka Bat Zalman Yehuda Z'L


















