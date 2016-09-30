Man who published post against Peres detained for questioning

Man who criticized Peres on Facebook detained for questioning and forbidden to travel to Jerusalem.

Ofer Golan, CEO of "Fighting the 'Palestinian' Lie," was taken for police questioning after publicizing a post criticizing former president Shimon Peres.

"I am crying over the thousands murdered since Oslo, and for the thousands of widows and orphans who are still in pain," he wrote.

According to the report, the police chief warned Golan not to come to Jerusalem Friday morning, then let him go free.

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "The General Police Chief is confusing criminal activity and legitimate criticism. Israel's citizens are allowed to think and to write that Peres caused damage to the nation and to the country. The police must not attempt to regulate thoughts or threaten Israel's citizens."

Shimon Peres, ninth president of Israel, died two days ago after an illness. Peres is thought to be one of the "last founding fathers" of the State of Israel. He was renowned for the work he did in his younger years. Peres also supported the two-state solution.