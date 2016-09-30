Woman petrifies ISIS: I cook their heads

ISIS fighters and officials are losing sleep. Wahida Mohammed, a 39-year-old woman, has garnered so much hate that she has received death threats from the ISIS leader himself.

Mohammed, who is known for her use of a machete, has been fighting the various incarnations of ISIS since 2004. Her horrifying tactics have petrified ISIS terrorists enough that they have tried to assassinate her seven times. Mohammed became infamous after publicizing pictures in which she waved her victim's head in the air. What really got to ISIS, though, is what she does with those heads afterwards.

Better known as Om Hanadi, Mohammed has admitted in the past to boiling her enemies' heads in a pot.

"I fight them and chop off their heads. I boil the heads and burn the bodies," she told CNN.

Her brutality stems from the tortures she suffered at the hands of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, when they invaded Iraq in 2003. Both her husbands, her father, and her brothers, were murdered by ISIS. Her revenge is ruthless.

Mohammed heads a brigade of 70 militants, who have managed to push ISIS out of their village in Iraq using only Kalashnikov rifles. Her successes, as well as her social media presence, have jumped Mohammed to the top of ISIS's priority list.

ISIS has made seven attempts to assassinate Mohammed using car bombs, but every attempt has failed. ISIS leader himself, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has sent her death threats as well.

"I'm at the top of their 'wanted' list, above even the Prime Minister," added Mohammed. She wants to remind her enemies that even though her entire body is covered in scars from explosives, "None of this has ever stopped me, and I'm going to continue fighting."