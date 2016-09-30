PA contractor killed in Gaza 'tunnel accident'

Contractor hired by the Islamic Jihad killed in an accident while working in a terror tunnel in Gaza.

A Palestinian Authority Arab was killed on Thursday in an accident while working in a "military tunnel" used by Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the local health ministry said, according to The Associated Press.

The man was killed was identified as Ahmed Mayyat. Three others were injured in the collapse, the Gaza health ministry said, without elaborating.

Mayyat was a local contractor hired by the Islamic Jihad to remove a bomb from the tunnel, the group said. Local media reported he also worked for several international aid organizations in Gaza on a freelance basis.

The incident is just the latest of many similar collapses of Gaza tunnels in recent months.

Last month, at least 10 Islamic Jihad terrorists were injured when a terror tunnel leading into Israeli territory collapsed in Gaza.

In mid-July, two members of the Islamic Jihad group were killed in two separate tunnel collapses.

And in early April, five diggers were killed in a tunnel collapse at the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza on the border with the Sinai Peninsula.

Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory, and after one of the collapses, some media reports speculated that a secret Israeli weapon - and not heavy rains - was responsible for the cave-ins.

A senior Israeli security official recently warned that Hamas continues to dig 10 kilometers in tunnels leading into Israel per month.