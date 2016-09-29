Peres' coffin laid in Knesset plaza

The public is invited to the Knesset plaza to pay their final respect to the former President and PM, last of the founding generation.





The coffin of the Ninth President, Shimon Peres, has been laid at the central Knesset plaza in Jerusalem. It will lie in state from 9:00 until 21:00, for the public to pay their final respects to a man who served the country as President, Prime Minister, and in numerous other government positions over the years.

Peres’ coffin, which will lie in state at the central Knesset plaza, will be visited by people from Israel and around the world. They will come to pay their respects and to honor Shimon Peres who dedicated his life to the State of Israel and to his vision for creating a better world.

Some of the political leaders who will pay their respects this morning include: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven (Rubi) Rivlin, Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein, ambassadors from around the world, mayors from across the country, international delegations coming specifically for this occasion, young Jewish and Arab participants from all of the Peres Center for Peace’s main programs, members of the Israeli Youth Movement, representatives of communities and development towns, students from schools across the country, and Israeli artists.

As part of the mourning over the death of the Ninth President, the Israeli flag has been flying at half-mast at all government buildings in Israel and Israeli diplomatic missions around the world. The Israeli Knesset lowered the flag to half-mast yesterday.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein told Kol Yisrael radio this morning that one can feel full solidarity with the state and with political opponents within it while not giving up on one's principles and positions, and Shimon Peres did this.

Edelstein says that this may be Peres' most important legacy. The Speaker emphasized that he always has and continues to disagree with Peres' views on everything to do with the Oslo accords, but it's important to say that violence and personal animosity is never the way to resolve issues in a democratic society.

Shimon Peres will be buried on Friday in Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. The ceremony and eulogies will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the burial ceremony will begin at noon.

The roads surrounding the Knesset have already been closed, and the roads surrounding and leading up to Har Hertzl are expected to be closed from 7:00 Friday morning.

Preparations have been completed at Ben Gurion airport for the arrival of planes of the many foreign leaders and dignitaries arriving to take part in the funeral.

President of the United States Barack Obama, who has confirmed his intention to attend the funeral, has ordered that flags be lowered to half-mast at American government buildings around the world as a sign of mourning for Peres. A White House statement said that the flags will be left at half-mast until Friday evening.





