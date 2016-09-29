'Trump won't endanger nuclear deal'

Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization says the nuclear deal will not be in danger even if Donald Trump wins the presidential election.

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on Wednesday said that the nuclear deal sealed last year between Iran and six world powers will not be in danger even if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election in November, Reuters reported.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has criticized the nuclear deal and has described it as "the worst deal ever negotiated".

His son, Eric, revealed recently that the Iran nuclear deal played a large role in his father’s decision to run for the presidency.

Trump has also said numerous time he would seek to renegotiate it if elected president. One of those times came during his speech at the AIPAC policy conference, where he declared that his number one number priority is to roll back the “disastrous” deal with Iran.

However, Iran's Ali Akbar Salehi played down the possibility that Trump might turn his back on the accord.

"I think whoever gets into the ... office of the president in the United States will have to move according to the realities on the ground," he told a panel discussion in Vienna on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"You can (use) many words, slogans, but then at the end of the day you are constrained by the realities," added Salehi.

Salehi said the accord included necessary mechanisms for dealing with the contingency of one side breaching it.

"I don't think (the nuclear deal would receive) any serious impact (from Trump). It may go a little bit up and down, it may delay certain things, but it will not seriously detract (from the deal)."

Iranian officials have continuously accused the United States of violating the nuclear deal. In his speech before the UN General Assembly last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed “Zionist pressure groups” for playing a part in Washington’s failure to comply with the deal.