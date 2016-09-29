Apple developing iPhone 8 in Israel?

Apple reportedly using an office in Herzliya to develop what one anonymous employee termed the iPhone 8.

The employee also told Business Insider on Wednesday that Apple employees in Israel work on all the company’s new products.

The Herzliya office has approximately 800 employees, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has said it is the company’s second-largest research and development office in the world. There is another Apple headquarters in Haifa, which has about 200 employees, according to Business Insider.

The anonymous Apple staffer intimated that the next iPhone will be called the iPhone 8, skipping the name iPhone 7s. The worker added that it will be significantly different from the last few previous iPhone models — Business Insider noted they have been criticized for their similarities.