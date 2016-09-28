First Temple-era discovery at Tel Lachish

This site "Temple Gate" was revealed in a historic archaeological dig, giving a window into life during the First Second Temple Period. The site is described in the second book of Kings and confirms testimonies regarding King Hezkiyahu, credited for forbidding idol worship.

The dig was conducted between January and March by Israel Antiques Authority, an initiative of the Jerusalem Heritage Center and in corporation with the Jerusalem Parks society. The southern part of was discovered tens of years ago by a British delegation and then, later, by a delegation from the University of Tel Aviv. The current excavation uncovered the entire city. This excavation reveals the largest gate known in Israel from the First Temple Period.

Saar Ganor, director of the dig from Israel’s heritage society explained that “the size matches the historical knowledge and the archaeological knowledge, according to which Lachish was a central city- the second most important after Jerusalem. According to descriptions, Lachish was where everything happened. The elders of the city, the judges, governors, kings, and bureaucrats – all of them sat on the benches of this city. The benches were found in our dig.”

Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev explained that this discovery joins the long line of discoveries that give us a glimpse into our rich past.

Ze’ev Elkin, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Minister of Environmental Protection, explained that this excavation is an example of how stories from the Tanach, over and over again, become historical and archaeological stories as well.