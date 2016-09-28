Unprecedented preparations for Peres funeral

World leaders to converge on Har Herzl this Friday for massive state funeral for Shimon Peres.

A government committee within the Ministry of Culture and Sport charged with planning state events is preparing for what is expected to be the largest state funeral since Nelson Mandela’s in 2013.

President Shimon Peres, who passed away early Wednesday morning, will lay in state in the Knesset on Thursday. Flags at all state institutions, army bases, and police stations will be flown at half-mast.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday at Har Herzl in Jerusalem. Peres will be buried in a plot near Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

“This is a complicated event which requires a great deal of cooperation between different [governmental] bodies,” said Minister of Culture Miri Regev. “We need to deal with it like a well-planned operation.”

At 8:45 Thursday morning, President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will lay wreathes in front of the late president.

From 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Peres will lie in repose at the Knesset for the public to pay their last respects.

The funeral on Friday will begin at 8:30 in the morning, when Peres will be transferred from the Knesset to Har Herzl.

From 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. a formal service with eulogies will be performed at Har Herzl.

The burial ceremony will commence at noon.

Sections of Highway 1 are expected to be closed on Friday as world leaders make their way to Jerusalem for the funeral. Police warn of traffic disruptions inside Jerusalem as well, with roads closed around the Knesset and Har Herzl.

President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon are expected to be in attendance, along with Secretary of State John Kerry, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe.