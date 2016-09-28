How much do you need to save to achieve financial independence?

Which investment strategies are most effective for planning your retirement?

How much of your income do you need to put aside to achieve financial independence? Financial coach Todd Tresidder shares how he retired at the age of 35.

He discusses effective retirement investing strategies and compares owning a piece of real estate to investing in REITs.

Although past performance is not a guarantee for future returns, there are useful financial lessons that you can learn from looking at how people have handled certain market situations in the past.

Doug Goldstein, CFP talks about the most common investing mistakes, and how to avoid them.





