Israel's population reaches 8.58 million

Israel will have a population of 8.585 million citizens this Rosh Hashanah, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Israel will have a population of 8.585 million citizens this Rosh Hashanah.

The growth rate, 2 percent, was similar to previous years, according to an annual report released Tuesday by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.

The country's Jewish population, which makes up nearly three quarters of the country at 6.419 million, grew at a rate of 1.9 percent, while the Arab population, which makes up just over a fifth of the country at 1.786 million, grew at a rate of 2.2 percent.

Other groups, including non-Arab Christians and those identifying with other religions, which make up 4.4 percent of the population at 380,000, grew at a rate of 3.8 percent.

The birth rate surpassed the death rate, with 189,000 births and 46,000 deaths.

In the past Jewish year, 30,000 people moved to Israel, including 25,000 new immigrants.