Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman for this week's special pre-Rosh Hashana edition of Temple Talk.

Our hosts discuss the beautiful intersect of this week's Torah portion, parashat Nitzavim, with the themes of the upcoming Rosh HaShana holiday.

It's all about accountability, choosing life and aspiring to be the best that we can be. Temple Talk wishes the whole world a healthy, beautiful and Sweet New Year!





Click here to download the podcast