Security alert in Jerusalem area

Police forces are deploying in the Jerusalem district due to an intelligence alert. Security forces are taking stations throughout the main roads and thoroughfares and checkpoints are being set.

The police have said in a statement that at this stage there are no special instructions for public and citizens should go about their routines as usual. They do remind the public, however, to be aware and report any suspicious people or objects.

It should be noted that over the past two weeks, since the end of the Muslim Eid al-Adha ("Sacrifice Feast") holiday, the security situation has significantly worsened, especially in the Jerusalem, Hevron, and Gush Etzion areas.

In a series of stabbing attacks, several IDF soldiers and policemen have been wounded, including a policewoman who was seriously wounded near Herod's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City and an IDF soldier who was moderately wounded in the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion.

Security screening procedures at the entrance to Jerusalem have been made more stringent several times over the past two weeks.