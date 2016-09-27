Israel launches anti-cyberbullying program

The government approved on Tuesday the establishment of a national system to protect children surfing the internet. Henceforth, there will be one address for the public, which officials hope will lead to a significant drop in the number of victims of internet crimes.

The system will be established under the auspices of the Internal Security Ministry as a combined civilian and police effort which will include headquarters, a national center and a designated police unit to fight cyber-crime against minors.

The national system will be established by the Israel police and will include representatives from the Interior Security Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Justice Ministry and State Prosecutor as well as the Social Affairs Ministry, social services and the Health Ministry.

The center will number 131 positions which will take gradual effect by 2019, including 100 policemen and 31 civilians from various bodies.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan welcomed the program's establishment.

"We have brought great tidings to all parents and children in Israel today. The system I initiated today received government approval and will represent an Iron Dome for Israeli children against cyber-bullying. The system will include more than 100 policemen and additional staff from various government offices who will provide an immediate response to cyber-bullying."