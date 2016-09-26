What should you do if you get a sudden cash windfall?

How do you make the right decisions when you come into sudden wealth (think: bonus, tax refund, settlement)?

What's the first thing you should do if you receive a sudden windfall, such as an inheritance, legal settlement, or bonus?

Robert Pagliarini, president of Pacifica Wealth Advisors and author of The Sudden Wealth Solution: 12 Principles to Transform Sudden Wealth Into Lasting Wealth, gives advice on how to take control of the situation.

How do you get proper financial help and guidance, and how should you deal with people who want a slice of your newfound wealth?

Most of us accrue wealth not through a windfall but through savings and compound growth. One popular investment vehicle to grow wealth is ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds).

Listen to learn more about ETFs and if they are suitable for your situation. Also on the show is surprise guest Zack the Puppet, CFPP, who talks about a new financial educational resource.





