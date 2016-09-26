Woman falls on Ramat Gan bus, in serious condition

A woman in her sixties is in serious condition after falling this afternoon, Monday, in a Ramat Gan bus.

A woman in her sixties is in serious condition after falling this afternoon(Monday) on a Ramat Gan bus. An MDA team summoned to the scene gave her emergency treatment and evacuated her to Tel Hashomer hospital. She was suffering from a head injury and was unconscious, sedated and on a respirator.

MDA Paramedic Tomer Fein who treated the injured woman said that "On the floor of the bus lay an unconscious woman suffering from a head injury."

"We gave her emergency medical attention including sedation and respiration and quickly evacuated her to the emergency room nearby in serious but stable condition."