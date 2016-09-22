Stones and Molotov cocktails at Joseph's tomb

Hundreds of worshippers visiting Joseph's tomb greeted by Molotov-cocktail-throwing Arabs.

Arabs threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at IDF and police forces providing security for a group of worshippers visiting Joseph's tomb in Shechem.

There were no injuries, and no damage was reported.

Hundreds of worshippers visited Joseph's tomb on Wednesday night ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

In addition, IDF forces arrested 12 suspects overnight in Judea and Samaria. The detainees are suspected of violent disturbance of the peace directed at civilians and security forces.

The suspects were taken in for questioning.

IDF, police, and Border Police forces captured a cache of improvised weaponry and ammunition in the Qalqilya area. The confiscated items were transported to security forces for investigation.