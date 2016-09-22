Abbas to bring up 'right of return' in UN speech

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to speak in front of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reports that Abbas will present the "great suffering" that the Palestinians live under as a result of the "occupation," and the hopes of the Palestinian people for independence and the implementation of UN resolutions.

As a hint of the content of the speech, the Palestinian News Agency states that Abbas always demands that the international community bear its part of the responsibility for the conflict by implementing the resolutions of all international bodies, and acting according to "moral and historical imperatives in redressing the continuing Israeli crimes."

Palestinian demands of the international community are summed up by independence and sovereignty and a solution to the refugee problem according to UN resolution 194.

This is the much-talked-about "right of return" of all alleged refugees from the war of independence in 1948, and their descendants. The number of such "refugees" is estimated to be as high as 4 million, and their "return" to the borders of the state of Israel would entail its effective destruction.

The Wafa News Agency added that every year the General Assembly adopts 16 resolutions affirming the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination, the right to an independent state, the right of return, and sovereignty over natural resources. The resolutions also affirm the illegitimacy of the "settlements" in Judea and Samaria.