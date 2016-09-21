Rivlin: Help wounded soldier from Ofra

President Rivlin tells representatives of Samaria town in danger of demolition 'the government must deal with town's status urgently.'

President Reuven Rivlin met with representatives from the town of Ofra in Samaria. The representatives briefed the President about the situation in their town, in which several houses are in danger of demolition due to a Supreme Court order.

The meeting was attended by the Rabbi of Ofra Avi Gisser and the mother of Yehuda Hayisraeli, among others.

Hayisraeli was seriously wounded in operation Protective Edge and hasn't been able to return home for his rehabilitation because his treatment would require alterations to the house and Ofra is under a strict construction freeze.

The town representatives told Rivlin that while Ofra was established by Yitzchak Rabin's government 41 years ago, its legal status has yet to be resolved with finality, a state of affairs that greatly hinders the necessary development of Ofra.

President Rivlin made clear that he is very familiar with the details of the case, and takes every possible opportunity to bring it up in conversations with all people involved in the relevant decision-making processes in order to promote a lasting legal solution for residents in Judea and Samaria everywhere possible.

Rivlin further stated that the government must pay attention to Ofra's status urgently.

Toward the end of the meeting, the President told Hayisraeli's mother, Iris, that he worries about Yehuda constantly and he will continue to be in contact with the relevant elements within the security establishment to make sure that the state of Israel fulfills its obligation to find a route for helping Yehuda.