The scourge of Islamic terrorism & the world’s double standards

Parashat Ki Tavo and Current Events: Our Connection to the Land of Israel and Israel’s Message to the World

Midway through the holy and transformative month of Elul, Israel has experienced a renewed wave of terror attacks - and terror attacks have taken place in the United States.

Coincidence? This week's edition of Temple Talk features a review of current events through the prism of the amazing Torah portion of Ki Tavo.

Why were the Children of Israel commanded to 'post' the entire Torah on huge stones, in seventy languages, immediately upon entering the Land of Israel?

The answers to all of John Kerry and Ban Ki Moon's questions are found in this week's Temple Talk! Please tell them not to miss this show.





