Canada, George Soros to cooperate on refugees

New joint venture seeks to increase number of refugees from Middle-East and Africa that will be absorbed in the west.

Canada's Minister of Immigration, John McCallum, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in an interview that the Canadian government, Billionaire George Soros, and the UN refugee agencies are preparing to cooperate on a new initiative that will encourage the absorption of greater numbers of refugees in western countries.

McCallum said in the interview that absorbing refugees arriving in an organized fashion is preferable to having them arrive illegally. "I'm thankful to the UN and George Soros for their cooperation with Canada in this initiative," McCallum added. "George Soros has really shown a great interest in the refugee crisis, and therefore it's only natural that he is our partner in this venture."

Recently, Soros - who's extreme leftist views are well-documented - announced a plan that he has for the absorption of 300,000 additional refugees every year in the European Union, at the cost of 30 Billion Euros a year. Soros' suggested scheme to pay for this plan? Increasing the deficit of European countries and raising taxes on their citizens.