Ayelet Shaked speech at NYC Arutz Sheva event

Honored guests, good afternoon to you all.



I am pleased to be with you at this exciting event and meet here dear friends and partners.



First of all, on behalf of the Government of Israel and of the State of Israel that I am honored to represent here, I would like to personally thank all the rabbis, doctors, business people and friends who are here with us,



I would like to thank each and every one of you, whose dedicated activity for the sake of the State of Israel is an example for us all: deserving of special thanks are Rabbi Shlomo Hochberg, Ambassador John Bolton, businessman Ken Abramovich, Dr. Joe Frager, Dr. Paul Brody, Ms. Odelia Jacob and all the many partners responsible for this event and for many other enterprises and projects, designed to strengthen the State of Israel and strengthen the cordial relations between Israel and the United States; relations that are unbreakable and unshakable, even



if disputes arise from time to time.

Your activities all through the years, and this event in particular demonstrate your profound commitment to Israel and its residents, and for this, the entire country shakes your hand in gratitude and with great appreciation.



Ladies and gentlemen,

I have come here in order to speak among other things about the importance of an undivided and unified Jerusalem,



and I will open with a quote from an Israeli leader who aptly expressed this commitment of all past Israeli governments:

"Jerusalem is the apple of the Jewish people's eye", said that leader, "it is true that we have arguments about the means and the end, but in Israel we have no argument on one subject: Jerusalem was, and shall forever be, the capital of the State of Israel, under Israeli sovereignty. Jerusalem is not a matter for negotiations. There are no two Jerusalems. There is only one Jerusalem."

These powerful words – words that clarify and emphasize the right of the Jewish people to its eternal capital – were spoken by no other than the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, may his memory be blessed.



Rabin's words were part of a festive speech at the Knesset in October 1994 – with the plenum's guest of honor, the then President of the United States Bill Clinton, sitting next to him.

If Rabin had uttered such words in a similar spirit today, his words would certainly have been received with fury by the anti-Semitic boycott movements, and probably also among the Israeli left camp which he headed.

.

The present reality requires us to look at it realistically, avoid repeating past errors and emphasize in the clearest manner what everybody here in the audience will agree upon:



there are no two Jerusalems. There is only one Jerusalem – undivided and unified; the city that has been brought together, was and shall forever and ever remain the eternal capital of the Jewish people!



Ladies and Gentlemen,

Last Sunday the whole world stood together in memory of the victims of the September 11 attacks.

15 years have passed but the war of the free world against radical Islamic terrorism is still far from over.



A direct line connects the criminals who planned and perpetrated the September 11 attacks and the accursed terrorists who this year attacked innocents in Orlando and in Jerusalem, in Paris and in Tel Aviv, in Brussels and in Kiryat Arba.



The hate is the same blazing hate, the aim is the same aim: to harm whoever thinks, dreams or prays differently from them.



On this day we are standing here, side by side, Israelis and Americans alike, united behind our love of Israel, our love of Jerusalem and our love of Judea and Samaria; all of us together are clearly stating:



Terrorism will not win. We will not let it turn us from our path nor determine our fate. No terror attack, no murderer's knife, will erode the iron will of the people of Israel and prevent our beacons from shining their light.



It is true that Israel is a villa in the jungle – but as we know – this villa as well is required to recruit its best people to act fearlessly in order to guard their gates and ensure their security.



"Fearlessly" is the most precise term to describe the heroism of Dafna Meir, may God avenge her blood, who was murdered this year at her home in Otniel, by a Palestinian scoundrel. Dafna was a wife, daughter and beloved mother of six children.



In my various positions as a member of the Cabinet and as the Minister of Justice of the State of Israel, I am accompanied by the moving words of Natan Meir, husband of the late Dafna, over her fresh grave.

And this is how Natan eulogized his beloved wife: "I am asking whoever comes here to take it upon himself to spread some of the light that has been poured so that the truth will flourish from Israel.



Take a drop of truth with you – this will be the fitting memorial for our Dafna".



We in Israel are working every day in order to carry out Natan's request and spread the light that has been poured. To preserve Dafna's light – and the light of all the victims whose life song was cut short in the years' long battle against terrorist organizations.



In the name of this commitment, we are continuing to develop and settle all parts of Israel, we are continuing to build a cultured, equalitarian and strong society, worthy of the victims and which will give new life in their image.

On behalf of our loved ones who are no longer with us, we are continuing to stand determined and strong against the cruel terrorism, which stops at nothing in order to spread ruin and destruction.



This is a struggle between a people with a lust for life,

And the agents of terrorism and death. a long, difficult and frequently also painful struggle – but allow me to promise you:

In the continuing struggle for the right "to be a free people in our land" – the light wins. Day after day the light overcomes the darkness.



The response comes in the form of another new kindergarten that is opened, another school and another bar mitzvah celebration and another settlement that will rise in Judea and Samaria.



And to all those who dare to ask "what are Jews doing in places such as south of Mount Hebron?" we shall reply clearly:



The ranges of Judea and Samaria are not foreign territory, but the land of our forefathers; the cradle of our Jewish culture; and a prime strategic asset, whose renunciation is tantamount to a renunciation of the entire State of Israel.



Honored guests,

The struggle against all kinds and new forms of terrorism is one of the core subjects that occupy me as the Minister of Justice.



I am focusing on the one hand on expanding the area of legitimacy of the IDF and of the security forces in their fight against terrorism, and on the other hand on negating the legitimacy of domestic and foreign parties who are working to demonize and slander Israel.

Those active in the boycott movements, modern anti-Semites disguised as fighters for freedom and justice, disseminate blunt lies, actual blood libels, with the aim of presenting Israel as a demon endangering world security.



We must state things as they are: the various boycott movements have no interest in promoting human rights, nor in improving the condition of the Palestinians.

Their sole wish is to wipe the Jewish state off the face of the earth.



When I first took office I directed the staff in the International Department at the Ministry of Justice to formulate action plans against the boycott generators and we shall continue to formulate additional ways of getting this message across.



We are protecting our right to defend ourselves at any price, but we shall not remain solely on the defensive.



Any party considering boycotting Israel must know: whoever boycotts us – shall be boycotted in return. Whoever attacks – shall be attacked.



An excellent expression of this approach may be found in the strong response of the late Prime Minster, Menachem Begin, of blessed memory, to the former German Chancellor, Helmut Schmidt, who in 1981 accused Israel of "lack of morality" since it refuses to establish a Palestinian state.



And thus said Begin:

"I have been entrusted by the people of Israel to ensure their security, and this is my duty. And he, the German Chancellor, advises me to abandon our security?



I have come from the fighting underground, I am not afraid of anyone… so when the chancellor says such things I should not reply to him?



He will tell us to 'establish a Palestinian state'?



In other words, place millions of Jews in danger of death and extinction once again?



I notified him that this would not happen, and if there are those who have begun to wrinkle their noses – then let them have a wrinkled nose".



Those were his words.



In Israel, we have a saying which illustrates our profound commitment to protecting our beloved country: "The entire country is a front, and the entire nation is an army".



In the long and complex journey for ensuring the security of the people of Israel in their own land, we regard you as loyal friends and important partners in this journey.



You are helping us to refute the blood libels, the falsifications and blunt lies of the activists of the boycott movements.



You represent us as true ambassadors of our struggle, of our dreams and hopes.



And together, with you at our side, we know that we will also win in this long struggle.



I wish to once again thank each and every one of you for this wonderful partnership and finish with words from the Book of Psalms:

!"יברכך ה' מציון וראה בטוב ירושלים כל ימי חיים. וראה בנים לבניך שלום על ישראל"



Thank you very much – and may you all have a wonderful evening!

Minutes before the event, Dr. Joseph Frager addressed some questions of importance to Justice Minister Shaked and former US ambassador to the UN John Bolton.