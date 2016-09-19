US: Search for 'armed and dangerous' terrorist

Police are searching for Ahmad Khan Rahami who is suspected of planting the bomb that wounded 29 people in Manhattan.

Police in the US are conducting a search for Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, wanted on suspicion of planting the bomb that exploded in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Saturday night. 29 people were wounded as a result of the blast.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the wanted terrorist may be "armed and dangerous."

Sources within US law enforcement have reported that a terror cell is most likely behind yesterday's explosions in New York and New Jersey.

The sources told CNN that the joint investigation of the explosions led authorities to open a search for several individuals who are suspects in the case.

Early Monday morning a bomb exploded near a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey, as it was being disarmed by a robot. Four more explosive devices were found and disarmed at the scene. There were no casualties.

After the explosion in Manhattan on Saturday, a pressure cooker connected to a cellphone was found nearby. Police called for residents in the area to stay away from windows facing toward the street.

In a separate terror incident, a man stabbed 8 people in a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the terrorist was acting in the name of the group.