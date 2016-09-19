Trump to meet Egypt's Sisi

Republican presidential nominee to meet Egyptian President during the UN General Assembly, as will Clinton.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday that Trump will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reported.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, is also scheduled to meet the Egyptian leader.

Clinton announced last week that she would meet both with Sisi and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko in bilateral sessions expected to take place late on Monday.

A foreign policy advisor to Trump, Walid Phares, told Reuters on Sunday that Trump would also have talks with Sisi on the same day.

The meeting with Sisi marks the second time that Trump will hold a foreign policy-related meeting, following his visit to Mexico late last month to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

While the two downplayed their differences during the meeting, they later quickly accused each other of not accurately representing the scope of the conversations.

Trump insisted that the subject of which country would pay for a proposed wall between the two nations never came up, and Pena Nieto said his country would never agree to finance it.

Egypt remains in flux after the country's revolution in 2011 that deposed President Hosni Mubarak, who was replaced by Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood. Morsi was eventually ousted by the military and replaced by Sisi, the nation's former defense minister and a secularist.

In 2013, shortly after Sisi and the Egyptian army ousted Morsi, President Barack Obama suspended American military aid to Egypt. He released the aid last year.

American law forbids sending aid to countries where a democratic government was deposed by a military coup, though Washington has never qualified Morsi’s ouster as a "coup" and had been cautious about doing so, choosing only to condemn the violence in the country.

Last year, in fact, Secretary of State John Kerry resumed formal security talks with Egypt, saying the administration is committed to working with Egypt to enhance its military capabilities as it confronts growing threats from extremists.

Trump has called for aggressive measures in combating the threat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and has proposed blocking immigrants from countries that he says pose a threat to the United States. Earlier in his campaign, he suggested banning all Muslims from entering the country, causing an uproar.