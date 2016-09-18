Arab man charged after praising gruesome murder of Jewish teen

A 20-year old Arab man was charged with publishing anti-Semitic materials on his Facebook page.

After the murder of 13-year child Hallel Yaffa Ariel in June the suspect praised the terror attack, writing that "The elimination of the Zionist child is essential."

Haled Ibrahim Muasi, a 20-year-old resident of the Arab town of Aablin, was indicted on Friday for a number of offenses - incitement to violence and terror, incitement to racism and support of terrorist organizations.

The indictment was submitted under the authority of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

From the indictment it emerges that Muasi uploaded to his Facebook and Instagram accounts messages of support, sympathy and encouragement for the Izzadin Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas.

Moreover Muasi published on numerous occasions calls for violent action and terror as well as praise and encouragement for various acts of terror, and racist incitement.

Muasi published a Facebook status on the day 13-year-old Hallel Ariel was murdered while sleeping in her bed, after which there was another stabbing attack in the center of Netanya.

In Muasi's first post he wrote that "The stabbing attacks have returned, the second within less than 24 hours" and added "We broke our fast on them." A short time later he added a picture from a television station with the caption "Martyrdom of the stabbing attacker in occupied Netanya". Above the picture he added "God, I trust in you and on your enemies I break the fast."

Muasi later referred to Hallel Ariel's murder, writing "Regarding the attack in Hevron today and in response to the condemnations of the murder and the curses against the martyr Mohammed Altraire: Cancer must be treated medically with chemotherapy or surgery after it is discovered. Once it spreads it is hard to eliminate and remove it, as it destroys the body and ruins it. The Zionist child's elimination is essential before she grows up and kills our adults and our children, destroys our houses and widows our womenfolk. It is our duty to remove him and cure ourselves of her. Moreover she (Hallel) was one of those who took part in the trespassing of the Al-Aqsa mosque, meaning that she absorbed racism from a young age."

The prosecutors office asked to extend his remand until the end of legal proceedings.