Netanyahu fends off criticism of defense aid agreement

At the Sunday morning weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu discussed public criticism of the defense aid agreement signed last week between the US and Israel.

"Last week we signed an aid agreement. Israel will receive 38 billion dollars," said Netanyahu." I hear all sorts of background noise and misinformation. I want to emphasize that we were never offered more - not even one dollar more. These are misrepresentations and fabrications of interested parties."

"The saddest thing is that they convey a lack of gratitude towards America. This is a record agreement and we should all bless it and be thankful to America for it."

MK Shelly Yachimovich (Zionist Union) responded to Netanyahu's statements regarding criticism of the deal: "The Prime Minister's harsh words directed against those who criticize the failings of the aid agreement and his accusation that they lack gratitude for the Americans is pathetic and out-of-touch. Netanyahu could give the entire political establishment lessons on ingratitude and irresponsible conduct toward Israel's most important and dedicated ally, the United States."

The Prime Minister also addressed the renewed wave of terror over the weekend.

"Towards the period of the High Holidays, the level of danger rises. The IDF and police are assembling more forces and will be on heightened alert.

"At the same time, our eyes are raised to the north. We do not want to open another front in the Golan Heights. Not there and not in any other place," added Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister then announced his intentions for his impending visit to the UN: "This week I will leave for the United Nations General Assembly where I will meet with world leaders including from African countries. And of course, at the United Nations General Assembly I will, as I do every year, present Israel's case to the world."