Iron Dome intercepts two rockets over Golan

For the first time ever, the anti-missile system is used operationally in the Golan Heights. The rockets were 'strays.'

The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted two missiles or mortar shells fired from Syria Saturday afternoon at the Israeli Golan Heights. The interceptions – the system's first ever in the Golan Heights – were reportedly successful.

No one was hurt and no damage was caused.

Sources in the security establishment estimated that the rockets or mortar shells were "strays" from the civil war in Syria and that they were not intended to hit Israel.

A warning siren did not go off, but the IDF said that this was because the Iron Dome radar predicted that the missiles' trajectory would not carry them into Israeli territory.

This is the tenth time in the past two weeks that mortar shells or rockets are fired in Israel's direction from Syria. In the previous incidents, the mortar shells exploded inside Israeli territory, in "open spaces".

The Head of the Golan Regional Council, Eli Malka, said after the incident that he "trusts that the IDF is doing all that is needed to bring to a minimum the strays that hit the Golan Heights".

"The Golan residents and the numerous travelers who are flocking to the recreational and leisure sites in the Golan are making no changes in their plans", he said.