Russia says 'only one side' implementing Syria truce deal

Moscow, Sept 16, 2016 (AFP) - Russia said Friday that only Moscow and the
Syrian regime were fulfilling a truce deal hammered out with the United
States, but stressed it is ready to extend it for another 72 hours.
"Although the ceasefire agreement is bilateral, only one side is truly
implementing it," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a
statement.
Konashenkov also slammed Washington for "unsuccessful" attempts at
controlling US-backed rebels in Syria, which Moscow has accused of violating
the ceasefire brokered by the two powers last week.
Despite accusing Washington and the rebels of not holding up their end of
the deal, senior Russian officer Viktor Ponikhir announced in a televised
briefing that Moscow was ready to extend a Syria truce set to run out Friday
evening for a further 72 hours.
A ceasefire deal that went into force at sundown on Monday -- meant to end
hostilities and ensure aid deliveries -- also calls for the demilitarisation
of the Castello Road, the main route for humanitarian assistance into the
divided Syrian city of Aleppo.
Senior Russian officer Vladimir Savchenko said Friday that government
troops have returned to the Castello Road after aborting a pullback because
rebels were not withdrawing as agreed.
"Despite the agreement, opposition ranks have not withdrawn their hardware
and weapons from the Castello Road," Savchenko said.
"As a result, with nightfall approaching, the weapons and military hardware
withdrawn by government troops were returned to their previous positions."
UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has warned that the aid could not move
into Syria's second city before the Castello Road supply route had been fully
secured.The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting at 2130 GMT on Friday
to discuss the details of the US-Russian deal as it weighs whether to endorse
the agreement.
Once aid is delivered and the ceasefire holds for seven days, the United
States and Russia were due to begin coordinating military action against
jihadist groups in the country.
Russia, which is flying a bombing campaign in support of the Syrian regime,
is pushing for the Security Council to endorse the agreement, but France and
other council members have said they first need to learn more details about
the deal.