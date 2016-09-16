PA condemns Israel for neutralizing terrorirsts

PA spokesperson calls on the international community to condemn Israel for killing 'martyrs' and protect the PA.

The, "Palestinian Authority," responded to the two attempted terror attacks that were carried out today (Friday) in Jerusalem and Kiryat Arba. Both terrorists were neutralized by security forces.

In their official response, the PA criticized the, "crimes that were committed by the 'occupying forces' and the 'slaughter' of the two residents of Jerusalem and Hevron."

Abu Rodeina, spokesperson for the "Palestinian Authority," said, "These crimes, and the killing of martyrs, emphasizes that the government of Israel is attempting to escalate the situation, and is ignoring political and diplomatic attempts [to make peace, while]....these killings of martyrs are the Israeli government's response to international efforts."

Rodeina emphasized that, "despite the Israeli crimes, the 'Palestinian' nation will continue to work forcefully toward receiving its indisputable rights, in the forefront of which are the right to declare [our]selves [a nation], and to create an independent and sovereign country whose capital is in the city of Jerusalem."

Rodeina called upon the international community to intervene urgently, in order to stop the, "martyr killings," and to provide protection to the, "Palestinian nation."

While Israel has been willing to negotiate for several years, the "Palestinian Authority" refuses to meet with Netanyahu unless several preconditions have been met. It should be noted that the PA continuously incites and encourages savage terror attacks on innocent civilians.