Druze to Eizenkot: Guard our brothers in Syria

Druze leaders met with the IDF Chief of Staff, requesting aid for their brothers on the Syrian border.

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, was hosted this morning, Friday, by IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, along with other IDF officials and leaders of the Druze community.

According to Channel 10, during the meeting, Druze leaders requested that Eizenkot “guard our brothers across the border in Syria.”

Eizenkott replied that “the IDF does not get involved in fighting in Syria, but only gives humanitarian aid to Syrian residents.

“The IDF is aware of what is going on across the border, and the State of Israel has an obligation to the Druze community. With this, the war is happening outside the borders of Israel, and Israel must act according to security considerations.”

It will be remembered that residents of the Druze village of Hader at the Syrian border with Israel refuse to receive aid from Israel.

“In the meeting, we addressed an issue which greatly distresses us, that of our brothers in Hader in Syria," Tarif said. “We expressed the anger among our community for the killings and shellings into the village from all sorts of factions. It can’t be that Hader, on the border with Israel, will be attacked. We can’t accept this, and we demanded it be stopped.”