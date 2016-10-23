Chag Sameach from Israel! Updates Continue from North America

IsraelNationalNews.com

Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret begin in Israel. Arutz Sheva's North America desk will continue to update the site.

Arutz Sheva's Israel Desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of the holidays of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 17:18 Summer Time (Sunday).

Arutz Sheva's North American Desk will continue to keep you informed until the beginning of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York at 17:45 EDT. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.




