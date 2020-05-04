|
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Kahlon: Ministry of Health needs to stop interfering with gov't
Finance Minister MK Moshe Kahlon attacked the Ministry of Health, saying, "the Ministry of Health may not torpedo any decision it doesn't like, rendering government [directives] worthless."
He added at the Cabinet meeting that he demanded that "when a decision is made to reopen [the economy] - there must be clear instructions from the Ministry of Health alongside the decision."
