15:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Sa'ar submits bill that would allow self-employed to receive benefits MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) submitted a bill that would allow self-employed Israelis to receive unemployment benefits. As the moment, the Social Security Law provides eligibility for unemployment benefits to individuals who have lost their jobs but does not, under any circumstances, entitle those who are self-employed and were forced to close their business to receive unemployment benefits. ► ◄ Last Briefs