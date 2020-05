15:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Petition to immediately allow Jewish prayer on Temple Mt. Supporters of Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, Yehuda Etzion and journalist Arnon Segal are claiming that Muslims are continued to be allowed to conduct prayers on the Temple Mount while Jews are forbidden to enter. ► ◄ Last Briefs