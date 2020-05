15:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 'Why do they need 52 ministers and deputy ministers?' Read more Yesh Atid chairman slams Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal, calling planned unity gov't "the largest and most wasteful in history." ► ◄ Last Briefs