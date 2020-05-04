Yaakov Teitel to Netanyahu: Free Jewish security prisoners

Prisoner Yaakov Teitel, who was convicted of murdering Arabs and other nationalist actions and is serving a life sentence, appealed to Prime Minister Netanyahu demanding that he grant pardon to him and the Jewish security prisoners in prison, following the recent negotiations on the release of Arab terrorists.

Teitel asked prime minister not to release the Arab terrorists. "Therefore, I call to you, Mr. Prime Minister, the time has come to stop this terrible discrimination, and repair the injustice that has continued over 20 years, in which people who harmed the Jewish people and caused us to lose our senses and take the law into our hands are going home to their families with raised heads, while we sit behind bars."