The average salary per employee in February 2020 was NIS 11,024, a nominal increase of 3.7% compared to February 2019, according to CBS data. Real wages rose 3.6% in March from February 2019.

The number of employee jobs was 3,746 million, up 0.6% (22.3 thousand) compared to February 2019. It should be noted that February data refer to the period before the corona crisis broke out.