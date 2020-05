13:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iran says Germany paid 'debt' to Israel with Hezbollah ban Read more Iranian foreign ministry claims Germany banned Hezbollah terrorist group in order to settle 'historical debt' to 'the Zionists'. ► ◄ Last Briefs